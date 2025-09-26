Mumbai: Actor Jibraan Khan Cheated of ₹35 Lakh In Business Venture; Case Filed Against Accused

A case of embezzlement worth ₹35 lakh has come to light at a café in Bandra, owned by actor Zibraan Feroze Khan. The Bandra Police have registered a case of fraud against the café’s general manager, Ajay Singh Bharat Singh Rawat, and initiated an investigation.

According to the complaint, Zibraan Feroze Khan, who resides in Bandra(West), owns Grounded Café near Mount Mary. Zibraan is the son of veteran actor Feroze Khan, who famously played the role of Arjun in B.R. Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat and appeared in several Hindi films.

In June 2022, Zibraan had appointed Ajay Singh Rawat as the general manager of the café, entrusting him with all financial transactions. As per rules, payments made online or via card were directly deposited into the bank account, while cash collections were to be deposited by the manager.

On 19 September, café manager Pramod alerted Zibraan that payments to suppliers were pending. Despite repeated queries, Rawat allegedly failed to clear the dues and kept giving evasive responses. This prompted Zibraan to order an audit of the café accounts.

The audit revealed that between April and March, the café had recorded cash sales of ₹1.14 crore. However, only ₹79.67 lakh had been deposited in the bank. The remaining ₹34.99 lakh was allegedly siphoned off by Rawat for personal use.

When Zibraan tried to contact him, Rawat reportedly stopped answering calls and later blocked the complainant’s number. Following this, the actor lodged a formal complaint with Bandra Police.

Based on the investigation, the police registered a case against Ajay Singh Rawat under charges of fraud and criminal breach of trust. Officials said that the accused will soon be summoned for questioning, and further probe is underway.