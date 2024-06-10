Mumbai: Actor Noor Malabika Das, Who Starred Alongside Kajol in 'The Trial', Found Dead in Oshiwara Flat

Actress and former Qatar Airways air hostess Noor Malabika Das, who starred alongside Kajol in the web series 'The Trial,' has tragically passed away. She was found dead in her Mumbai home, with reports suggesting she committed suicide. Her sudden death at a young age has left many in shock.

Noor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. Neighbors reported a foul odor coming from her flat, leading them to alert the Oshiwara police. When the police broke into the flat, they found Noor's decomposing body. There were no family members present in Mumbai at the time.

The police stated that Noor Malabika Das had committed suicide. The investigation is ongoing, and the exact reason for Malabika's death is yet to be determined. When the police tried to contact Noor's family, no one came forward to claim her body.

Police said that Noor's parents live in Assam and both are senior citizens, so both of them expressed their inability to come to Mumbai and asked one of Noor's friends to hand over her body. Noor's sister also lives in Assam but someone in her family is ill, so her sister could not come to take her body. Subsequently, with the help of an NGO that performs last rites for unclaimed bodies, the police conducted her last rites on Sunday.

A police officer mentioned that after receiving information from the neighbors, the police arrived at the scene, broke the door, and retrieved Malabika's body, which was then sent for postmortem. According to Oshiwara police officials, the actress had been suffering from depression for a long time and was also taking medication for it. The initial investigation suggests that this depression might be the reason for her suicide. An ADR (Accidental Death Report) has been registered in this case.

A police officer told that during the search of Noor's residence, the police discovered some medicines along with the actress's mobile phone and diary. The police officer said that the prescription of the doctor under whose treatment Noor was being treated has also been found, in which it is written that Noor was not able to control her anger.

The All India Cine Workers Association has urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to thoroughly investigate this matter. The association emphasized the importance of uncovering the reasons behind the actress's drastic step. Noor was active on social media and had more than 163,000 followers on Instagram. Just five days ago, she shared a cheerful video of herself. In her last Instagram post, Noor wrote in the caption that there is only one face, and that is Noor Malabika's face. A face that doesn't match anyone else's, and she doesn't need a mirror to see it. "My beauty is a reflection of yours," she wrote. In this last post, she described her world as her mirror, reflecting various emotions and states of being.

Noor had shaved her head 18 days ago, she had also shared her video of shaving her head on social media. Noor was 32 years old and hailed from Assam. Before entering the acting industry, she worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways. Besides 'The Trial,' Noor had worked in films and web series such as 'Sisakiyan,' 'Walkman,' 'Teekhi Chutney,' 'Jaganya Upay,' 'Charamsukh,' 'Dekhi Andekhi,' and 'Backroad Hustle.'