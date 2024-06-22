Mumbai: Admissions for BMS, BBA and BCA Programs Delayed by Two Months Due to Additional CET Requirement

Admissions to BMS, BBA, and BCA programs in Mumbai are expected to face a delay of at least two months due to the government's decision to conduct an extra CET specifically for these courses. This step has been taken because these programs now fall under the purview of the All-India Council for Technical Education and are classified as "professional" courses, as per a report in TOI.

The decision was made following appeals from parents and students across various areas, as numerous individuals were unable to participate in the initial CET conducted on May 29. This year marks the first instance where admissions to these courses have been contingent upon an entrance examination, and many students were unaware of the notification issued in April.

Approximately 57,000 candidates had enrolled for the May test, and its results are expected to be released shortly. The new examination is likely to be scheduled by the end of July. An official mentioned, "We need to issue the circular, assess the number of registrations, arrange examination centers accordingly, and allow students ample preparation time. Given that colleges have reopened, securing suitable centers may pose challenges."