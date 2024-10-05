Mumbai Ahmedabad Traffic Update: PM Modi's Mumbai Visit Sparks Massive Traffic Jam on Highway Road

On Saturday morning, motorists faced significant traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, particularly between Versova Bridge and Fountain Hotel. The heavy delays raised concerns among commuters and sparked criticism from local activists. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Mumbai and Thane, many felt that authorities had not adequately prepared for the influx of traffic. Activists voiced their frustration over the lack of effective traffic management measures, which they believe could have mitigated the chaos.

As the day progressed, drivers experienced long wait times, further compounding the issues on the already busy highway. Commuters expressed their dissatisfaction, calling for better planning and coordination in anticipation of such high-profile visits in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a tour of Maharashtra on Saturday, where he will inaugurate the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city's first fully underground metro line.

The Prime Minister will also preside over the inauguration and Bhoomipujan of other development projects in Mumbai. A 12.69-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will be partially opened. The event will be attended by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries.