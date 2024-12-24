Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues New Guidelines to Curb Construction Dust

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), issued fresh guidelines aimed at curbing air pollution, particularly from construction activities and road dust. The solid waste department has been directed to strictly implement these measures in response to mounting concerns over the deteriorating air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The new measures include a ban on using wood or similar materials as cooking fuel and lighting bonfires at construction sites, according to the release.

"The concerned department has been asked to employ vigilance teams and clean up marshals to take prohibitory measures. The Solid Waste Management Department has been tasked with ensuring that dust caused by construction along roads is effectively controlled," the release said.

The department has directed all assistant engineers and deputy chief supervisors to strictly enforce the guidelines and take prompt action, the release stated. It added that a comprehensive action plan has been formulated to tackle both major and minor contributors to air pollution. Notably, the civic body had issued air pollution control guidelines last year, which now include specific measures targeting construction activities.



