Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Work-Stoppage Notices to 78 Construction Sites in Byculla and Borivali

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its crackdown on sites violating the 28-point guidelines and Environmental Management Plan (EMP) to curb air pollution from construction activities. On December 31, 2024, the civic body issued work-stoppage notices to 78 construction sites in Byculla and Borivali (East).

On Monday, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani released detailed 28-point guidelines for construction sites. These include measures such as covering buildings under construction with green net/jute/tarpaulin, installing barriers of at least 25 feet around project sites, regular water sprinkling, using misting systems, scientific debris disposal, and installing air quality sensors and wheel-washing facilities for vehicles.

Project promoters, building developers, and contractors are now required to prepare a comprehensive Environmental Management Plan (EMP).

A senior civic official confirmed that as of December 31, 2024, work-stoppage notices had been issued to 33 sites in Byculla and 45 in Borivali (East) for non-compliance. The official added that “show cause notices” and work-stoppage orders are being issued to projects that fail to adhere to the rules.