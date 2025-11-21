Mumbai Air Pollution: Civic Body Warns of GRAP-4 Shutdowns if AQI Stays Above 200

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed special flying squads in every ward to strictly enforce air-pollution control measures across Mumbai, officials announced on Thursday. These teams have been tasked with taking immediate action against individuals or establishments found violating the civic body’s pollution-control norms. The BMC has already released 28 guidelines aimed at reducing pollution levels in the city. Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi has directed all squads to ensure uncompromising implementation and warned that the rules must be followed without exceptions to help curb rising pollution concerns during the winter season.

Dr. Joshi further stated that if Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remains above 200 for consecutive days, strict action will be initiated under the Level-4 provisions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4). This includes shutting down construction sites and industrial establishments contributing significantly to pollution in the affected areas. The directive underscores the civic body’s seriousness in tackling the city’s deteriorating air quality and its intent to implement emergency measures when pollution levels cross critical thresholds.

Under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the BMC is undertaking multiple initiatives to improve air quality. These efforts include shifting bakeries and crematoriums to cleaner fuels, expanding the fleet of electric buses, using misting machines to suppress dust, and ensuring scientific handling of construction debris. The guidelines issued on October 15, 2024, mandate fencing of construction sites, green-cloth covering, frequent water sprinkling, safe storage and transport of debris, installation of air-quality monitoring systems, and exhaust equipment. These rules, aimed at tightening pollution control across the city, are available on the BMC’s official website.

Each ward’s flying squad will comprise two engineers and one police officer, supported by a vehicle fitted with a Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS). Their responsibilities include monitoring pollution sources, preventing the burning of waste and wood, inspecting dust-control systems at construction sites, and verifying the operational status of air-quality sensors and LED displays. The BMC has appealed to residents to refrain from activities that may worsen pollution and to cooperate with the civic body’s sustained efforts to maintain cleaner air across Mumbai.

Air quality in several parts of Mumbai continues to remain a concern despite a slight drop in temperatures. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 143 on Thursday morning, placing conditions in the ‘moderate’ category. A layer of haze visible across the city and its suburbs highlighted the persistent problem of deteriorating air quality during winter months, bringing renewed attention to the need for stringent enforcement and public participation in pollution-mitigation efforts.