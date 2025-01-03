Mumbai Air Pollution: Maharashtra Govt Cracks Down on 191 Polluting Industries

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the escalating air pollution crisis, the Maharashtra government, alongside agencies like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), has taken decisive action. As of now, 191 highly polluting industries in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have undergone audits, with assessments for red-category industries still in progress. These industries have been directed to submit self-audit reports, which are being evaluated by esteemed institutions such as VNIT Nagpur, VJTI Mumbai, and ICT Matunga.

Acting on directives issued by the Bombay High Court in Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation (No. 3/2023), a High Court-appointed expert committee has submitted six detailed reports recommending targeted measures for air quality control. Following these recommendations, the MPCB and other authorities have implemented several interventions under the Environmental Protection Act.

To coordinate these efforts, a committee led by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has convened five meetings to design and monitor strategies for improving air quality. Key measures include implementing the "Graded Response Action Plan" (GRAP), enforcing stringent construction regulations, and intensifying industrial audits.

Municipal corporations and councils have also taken proactive steps, conducting workshops to ensure adherence to the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Rules, 2016. Public awareness campaigns have been launched to encourage the use of cleaner fuels in bakeries and tandoors. Additionally, the MPCB, in collaboration with the Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG), hosted a workshop promoting alternatives to wood-based fuels in bakeries.

Transport authorities, including Central and Western Railways, have been instructed to address pollution within their operational zones. The MPCB has issued a show-cause notice to the Coastal Road Project regarding air pollution concerns, with a hearing scheduled for January 6, 2025.

Furthermore, the government is collaborating with stakeholders such as CREDAI National, NAREDCO, MSRDC, PWD, and CIDCO to develop a "Clean Construction Toolkit" aimed at promoting sustainable building practices.

These comprehensive measures underscore the government’s commitment to combating air pollution and protecting public health in Mumbai and across Maharashtra.