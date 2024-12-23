Mumbai Air Quality Deteriorate: BMC Orders Immediate Measures to Control Construction Dust

In response to the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an urgent directive to curb dust pollution caused by ongoing construction activities. The measures, aimed at mitigating air pollution and improving the city's air quality, will be implemented immediately across all wards.

As per the guidelines, the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has outlined several key actions for immediate execution by Assistant Engineers (SWM) and other officials to control dust on roads and regulate construction activities.

Key Measures Announced:

Dust Control on Roads:

The directive mandates the use of mechanical power sweeping machines for regular cleaning of both major and minor roads, while water sprinklers will be deployed regularly, especially in high-traffic areas and zones prone to dust accumulation.

Regulating Construction Activities:

Frequent inspections of construction activities along roads will be conducted using Nuisance Detectors and Clean-Up Marshals. Contractors will be instructed to clear dust and debris promptly and regularly sprinkle water on construction materials and surfaces to suppress dust.

Debris Management:

The Debris-On-Call Service will be strengthened to ensure timely collection and disposal of debris, with a focus on preventing unauthorized dumping or accumulation in the city. Additionally, efforts will be made to enhance public awareness about proper management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

Regulation of Construction Vehicles:

Vehicles transporting construction materials must adhere to safety protocols, including proper coverings and valid permissions. Immediate action will be taken against vehicles carrying unauthorized materials or spilling debris on roads.

Prohibition of Waste Burning:

The burning of waste in any premises under the jurisdiction of the BMC is strictly prohibited. Nuisance Detectors and Clean-Up Marshals will be deployed to monitor and enforce this prohibition.

Monitoring and Compliance:

The Assistant Engineers (SWM) are tasked with closely monitoring these activities and submitting weekly progress reports to senior officials. Non-compliance with the new guidelines will be met with strict disciplinary action.

“These efforts are part of a concerted attempt by BMC to improve air quality in Mumbai and ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for residents. The cooperation of all stakeholders, including contractors and vehicle owners, is essential to the success of this initiative,” said a senior official from BMC.