Mumbai Airport Gold Bust: 1.725 kg of Gold Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized by AIU; Two Arrested

In a major breakthrough, officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Mumbai Airport seized gold worth Rs. 1.25 crore across two separate cases in a late-night operation on October 15-16, 2024. The total quantity of gold seized amounted to 1.725 kg. The gold was found concealed in the body cavity of passengers and even recovered from airport staff. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

In the first case, AIU officials, acting on specific intelligence, monitored a transit passenger arriving from Dubai and departing to Bangkok. Their suspicions were raised when the passenger, along with an airport staff member, was spotted entering a washroom together. Upon interception, the airport staff member was found carrying 24 KT gold dust in wax form, concealed in his underwear. The seized gold weighed 1.270 kg and was valued at Rs. 92.13 lakh.

Following interrogation, it was revealed that the gold had been handed over to the staff member by another passenger. Acting swiftly on this information, AIU officers launched an extensive search operation within the airport premises. Their efforts paid off as they successfully apprehended the second passenger involved in the smuggling attempt.

Preliminary investigations indicated a coordinated effort between the airport staff and the passenger to smuggle the gold. Both individuals confessed to carrying out similar operations on multiple occasions. Subsequently, they were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

Second Seizure of Gold and Electronics

In a separate case, AIU officers intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Dubai. Upon inspection, they recovered 24 KT gold dust, weighing 455 grams and valued at Rs. 33 lakh, which had been concealed inside the passenger's body cavity. Additionally, high-value electronic goods, including mobile phones worth Rs. 6.11 lakh, were found hidden inside the passenger’s baggage.

The AIU’s swift actions highlight the continuous vigilance and efficiency of Mumbai Airport’s security teams in curbing smuggling activities.

