Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling: DRI Seizes Gold Hidden in DJ Lights Worth ₹9.6 Crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered yet another major gold smuggling syndicate in a significant operation at Mumbai Airport. Officials seized gold worth ₹9.6 crore, hidden inside DJ lights, as part of an intricate smuggling plan. Two individuals have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

According to DRI sources, intelligence inputs indicated that a consignment of DJ lights arriving at Mumbai’s air cargo complex might contain concealed gold. Acting on this tip-off, the identified consignment was thoroughly inspected. To their surprise, nearly 3 kilograms of gold were found cleverly concealed inside each DJ light. A total of 12 kilograms of gold, valued at ₹9.6 crore, was recovered from the consignment.

Further investigations led DRI officials to a warehouse suspected of being part of the smuggling operation. Upon searching the premises, 68 DJ lights were found, each containing cavities specially designed to smuggle gold. Officials suspect that this syndicate has been involved in smuggling large quantities of gold into the country over time.

Two individuals connected to the operation have been arrested. This is a significant achievement for the Mumbai unit of the DRI, which recently seized 48 kilograms of smuggled gold in another operation last week. The investigation into this case continues as authorities aim to dismantle the entire syndicate.