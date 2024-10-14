Mumbai Airport Officials Seize ₹5.07 Crore Worth of Ganja in Major Operation

In a significant operation, officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized a substantial quantity of illegal drugs. The officials confiscated 5076 grams of Ganja (Marijuana), with an estimated market value of ₹5.07 crore.

The vigilance and expertise of Mumbai Airport's security team were on full display during the operation. The contraband was cleverly concealed in food packets and boxes, all wrapped in gift paper, and stashed inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger.

As a result of the operation, one individual was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

This incident further highlights the heightened security measures at Mumbai Airport, where authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety of passengers and preventing illegal activities.