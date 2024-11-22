Mumbai Airport Visa Fraud: Six Women Detained for Attempting to Travel to Muscat with Forged Documents

The Sahar Police in Mumbai have arrested six women at the Mumbai International Airport for attempting to travel to Muscat using forged visas. According to police officials, the fraudulent visas were detected during routine immigration checks at the airport.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Venkata Lakshmi Ullithula, Khadeerunnisa Shaikh, Munnema Sunkara, Rubina Syed, Kumari Tellakula, and Kalyani Ingisetti. Police revealed that the women planned to fly from Mumbai to Muscat and then proceed to Kuwait, where they were to work as domestic helpers.

Sahar police officials stated that the women arrived at the Mumbai airport on November 21 at around 5:30 PM to board a flight to Muscat. During the immigration process, their passports and visas were thoroughly inspected. Officers noticed discrepancies in the visas, specifically that certain pages showed signs of tampering.

On detailed examination, it was discovered that the stamps on the visas had been altered. When interrogated, the women admitted that they had obtained employment visas for Kuwait through an agent. However, as they did not have the necessary Emigration Check Required (ECR) clearance, they could not directly travel to Kuwait.

The accused women revealed that they had contacted the same agent for assistance. The agent allegedly removed the Kuwait stamp using chemicals and replaced it with Oman’s tourist visa and flight tickets. This arrangement was made to enable their travel to Oman first, after which they would proceed to Kuwait.

Upon discovering the forgery, immigration officials immediately informed the Sahar Police, who arrested the women.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), and 340(4) of the BNS Act, along with section 12 of the Passport Act. The Sahar Police are conducting further investigations to uncover the full extent of the forgery and the role of the agent involved.