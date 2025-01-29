Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1 Set for Major Redevelopment to Boost Passenger Capacity

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), has announced plans to demolish and redevelop Terminal 1 (T1) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to improve passenger handling capacity. The phased redevelopment will begin in November 2025, as reported by PTI.

In a statement, MIAL stated that the transformation of T1 will proceed in carefully planned stages to minimize disruption to passengers. During the construction period, Terminal 2 (T2) will manage the additional traffic. The first phase involves demolishing the current terminal and building a new, modernized facility, which is expected to increase the terminal's capacity by 42%, enabling it to handle 20 million passengers annually.

The redevelopment project is set to be completed between 2028 and 2029. To accommodate the capacity gap created by the demolition, passenger traffic will be rerouted to T2 and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, also being developed by the Adani Group and expected to begin operations this year.

Jeet Adani, Director at AAHL, highlighted the importance of this redevelopment, emphasizing that it is not just about increasing capacity, but also about future-proofing Mumbai's position in the global aviation landscape. Mumbai Airport saw a 6.3% increase in passenger traffic in 2024, with 54.8 million travelers passing through its terminals.