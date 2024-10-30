Mumbai: Amboli Police Arrest Man for Blackmail, Threatening to Post Obscene Videos of 24-Year-Old Woman

In a swift action, the Amboli Police have arrested a 22-year-old man, Aman Sheikh alias Siddiqui, for allegedly blackmailing a 24-year-old woman and demanding money by threatening to upload obscene videos of her on social media. Police revealed that another suspect, identified as Rohit, is involved in the case and hails from Delhi. A team from Amboli Police will soon travel to Delhi to apprehend him. The police cracked the case and arrested the main accused within just ten days of filing the complaint.

The 24-year-old complainant, a resident of Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar in Andheri, works at a private company and is active on social media with accounts in her name across various platforms. In August, she received a friend request from a man named Daksh Bajaj. Without verifying, she accepted his friend request, and they soon became close friends, even sharing their mobile numbers. They kept in touch through Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other platforms, frequently engaging in video calls. Daksh allegedly tried to get close to her during these calls, expressing his love for her.

During a video call, Daksh coerced her into undressing and recorded some explicit videos of her. Subsequently, he created a fake ID under her name and started messaging her, repeatedly demanding money. He threatened to make the obscene videos viral on social media if she did not comply. Distressed by the blackmail, she decided to inform her parents and report the matter to the police.

On Saturday, October 19, she approached the Amboli Police Station and lodged a complaint against Daksh. Taking the matter seriously, senior officials directed the Amboli Police to initiate an investigation. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under sections 78, 79, 308(2), 351(2), 352 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act. Following this, the police launched a special operation to apprehend the accused. During this operation, they managed to arrest Aman Sheikh from his residence.

Aman, who resides in the 3G Wing of New MHADA Tower in Bangurnagar, Goregaon, confessed to blackmailing and threatening the complainant. He also admitted to transferring the cash he extorted from her into Rohit's bank account. Rohit, now identified as a wanted suspect in the case, is currently being pursued by the police.