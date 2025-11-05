Mumbai ANC Arrests Notorious Drug Peddler Akbar Khau From Odisha

In a major operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has arrested a notorious drug trafficker, Ahmed Mohammad Shafi Shaikh alias Akbar Khau, from Odisha. The accused, who was wanted in several serious criminal cases, had been absconding for a long time.

According to officials, the arrest follows a previous seizure by the Ghatkopar Unit of the ANC, which had recovered 64 grams of mephedrone (MD) valued at approximately ₹12.8 lakh. In that case, police had earlier arrested another accused, Farid Rehmatullah Shaikh alias Farid Chuha, who during interrogation revealed that the drugs were supplied by Akbar Khau.

Investigations further revealed that Akbar Khau, a repeat offender, had earlier been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Thane district. After securing bail, he had resumed his involvement in the drug trade.

Acting on a tip-off, police traced his location to Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district of Odisha. Following due permission from senior officers, an ANC team conducted a successful operation on November 1, 2025, and apprehended the accused near Rabbani Chowk in Rajgangpur.

After obtaining a transit remand from the local court, Akbar Khau was brought to Mumbai and produced before the Sessions Court on Wednesday. The court remanded him to police custody till November 7.

So far, two arrests have been made in the case and 64 grams of mephedrone has been seized.

Police sources said that Akbar Khau has over 18 criminal cases registered against him under various sections related to theft, assault, the NDPS Act, and MCOCA. Multiple cases are pending against him at Kurla, VB Nagar, and different ANC units across Mumbai.