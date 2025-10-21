Mumbai and Thane Brace for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Lightning, and Gusty Winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Mumbai and Thane district.In a now cast warning, issued by the IMD Mumbai at 5 pm on Tuesday, the weather department said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain are likely to occur in isolated areas of Mumbai and Thane over the next three hours.

A a yellow warning was issued by the IMD for Mumbai and Thane districts, cautioning residents about possible thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds. "Wind speeds may reach between 30 to 40 kmph, and residents are advised to take precautions to stay safe during the period," the weather department said. The IMD has urged the public to avoid open areas, stay indoors if possible.

In a broader forecast, thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall are expected across parts of Maharashtra over the next four to five days. Districts in Konkan, Marathwada, and western Maharashtra are likely to receive showers due to the formation of low-pressure systems and moisture-laden winds blowing from the Arabian Sea. Farmers have been advised to take precautions as unseasonal rain could affect standing crops in some regions. Coastal areas, meanwhile, may witness lightning activity and occasional gusty winds.