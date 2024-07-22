Mumbai: Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam Urges BMC for Urgent Action on Beach Cleaning Contractor for Juhu and Versova

Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to expedite the appointment of a contractor for the cleaning of Juhu and Versova beaches due to the large amount of trash accumulating on the shores during the monsoon season.

In a letter to BMC Chief and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Satam referenced the re-invited tender worth Rs 130 crore on July 19, 2024, stressing that the civic body must implement it promptly with stringent conditions and transparency.

Satam, who has been instrumental in establishing the cleaning system for Juhu and Versova beaches, added that the previous contract expired on June 3, 2024. The previous contract covered the period from June 3, 2018, to June 2, 2024.

"In March, the BMC invited the tender but requested the bidder to lower the bid, which was higher than the estimated cost. When the bidder refused and insisted on the original rates, the BMC decided to re-issue the tender, which was re-floated on July 19, 2024. The BMC must address all issues related to the tender and appoint the contractor as soon as possible," Satam stated.

"In the absence of a contractor, the BMC has been handling the cleaning work as an interim measure. During the monsoon season, a large amount of trash accumulates on the shore, polluting the beach and posing a significant threat to the ecosystem. Therefore, the BMC must urgently implement a system for cleaning Juhu and Versova beaches," he said.