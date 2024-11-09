Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell Nabs 4 Drug Suppliers; Heroin Worth Rs 2.36 Crore Seized

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 9, 2024): The Kandivali unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested four drug suppliers from the Malad and Malvani areas. The police seized 594 grams of heroin from the accused, valued at Rs 2.36 crore in the international market.

The arrested individuals, residents of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, are suspected of trafficking drugs within Mumbai. Authorities are working to identify the intended recipients of the drugs.

In the past 10 months, the ANC has seized a total of 3,010 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 55 crore. The operation has led to 68 cases being registered and the arrest of 146 individuals, according to Mumbai Police.

(With inputs from ANI)