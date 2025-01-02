Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Rs 1.65 Crore Worth of Drugs, Four Arrested

In a major operation, Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized a massive haul of drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore across the Deonar, Kurla, and Agripada areas. The seized drugs include 396 grams of cocaine, 170 grams of MD, and 900 bottles of codeine syrup. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, identified as Nayum Sheikh (28), Sanjeeb Sarkar (40), Mohammad Bapista (24), and Faith Igneibosa (25). Among the accused, Bapista and Igneibosa are Nigerian nationals.

According to ANC officials, the operations were carried out as part of measures to curb drug trafficking, following orders issued on December 31 and New Year's Eve. The Ghatkopar unit was patrolling the Deonar and Govandi areas when they arrested Nayum Sheikh, who was illegally selling bottles of codeine syrup. Drugs worth Rs 4.5 lakh were seized from him, and he was immediately taken into custody. In another operation, the Ghatkopar unit seized 396 grams of cocaine in Kurla East and arrested one person.

On January 1, the Worli unit arrested two Nigerians in Agripada for trafficking MD drugs. The police recovered 170 grams of MD from their possession, and both were taken into custody. The investigation into the case is ongoing.