Mumbai APMC Redevelopment to Begin in Phases, Decisions Expected in 45 Days

The Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi will see a decision on its facelift within 45 days, as the State Minister for Marketing and Protocol assured during his visit last week. He emphasised that the redevelopment of APMC should be planned with a vision for the next 50 years.

The redevelopment of Mumbai APMC is currently proposed, with work expected to be completed rapidly in phases. Rawal stated, "Solid decisions regarding various issues of the APMC will be made within the next 45 days. With the support of both the state and central governments, efforts will be made to uphold the reputation of the largest market committee in Asia." He also suggested that other leading global market committees be studied.

A meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will soon be scheduled to discuss the pending issues of Mumbai APMC and possible solutions. Additionally, it is proposed to organize regional agriculture fairs for markets under the APMC's purview in the near future.

“Mumbai APMC is the largest market committee in Asia. Through this committee, let us unite and establish exemplary work. The pending issues of the Mumbai APMC will be prioritised and resolved for this purpose,” Rawal added.

He further emphasised that the development of the market committee will be achieved by bringing together all stakeholders. Positive decisions will be made for both farmers and traders. Efforts will be made to integrate the marketing and protocol departments to benefit farmers, utilizing his dual role as the minister for both. “Exemplary work must be presented to the public, and necessary facilities for farmers and traders will be established,” Rawal concluded.

During the visit, former minister and director of Mumbai APMC Shashikant Shinde drew attention to various pending issues of the committee. Several board members also shared their views on the market's redevelopment, current working methods, future improvements, and expected facilities.