Mumbai: App-Based Taxi Driver Held for Molesting 22-Year-Old Woman in Vakola

A 29-year-old driver of an app-based taxi service has been arrested by the Crime Branch for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman passenger in Vakola. The accused has been identified as Anis Ashiq Ali Shaikh.

According to the police, the incident occurred last week when the woman had booked an app-based cab from Prabhat Colony in Santacruz (East) to the Golibar area of Khar. During the ride, the accused allegedly misbehaved with her and molested her near Vakola.

The victim later approached the Vakola police station and lodged a formal complaint. Based on her statement, the Crime Branch initiated an investigation and traced the driver using technical surveillance. However, the search was challenging as the accused did not have a permanent residential address.

After successfully locating him, the Crime Branch arrested Anis Shaikh and booked him under relevant sections pertaining to molestation. Further investigation is underway.