Mumbai Artist Loses Rs 1 Lakh After Accused Tricks Her by Uploading Obscene Video on Social Media

An artist from Andheri West fell victim to a scam after an obscene video featuring her was uploaded on social media. The scammer then tricked her into transferring ₹1 lakh from her bank account by promising to delete the video. The Versova Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and are investigating the matter based on the bank account details where the money was transferred.

The victim, a model and artist residing in the Old Mhada area of Andheri, received a video on August 31 from an account under the name Priya Patel. The video had been doctored to include her face, and it was circulated on social media by an unknown individual, causing severe distress to the artist.

Following the incident, an unknown person contacted her, offering to delete the obscene video. Desperate to remove the content, she requested assistance, and the person sent her a link. After she clicked the link and provided her details, ₹1 lakh was transferred from her bank account through two online transactions.

Realizing the fraud, the artist reported the incident to the Versova Police, who have since filed a case of fraud and are pursuing the investigation under the Information Technology Act. The police are working to trace the funds and identify the perpetrator.