Mumbai: Audi Car Owner Assaults Ola Driver After Cab Hits His High-End Vehicle In Ghatkopar (Watch Video)

In a shocking road rage incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, a man allegedly assaulted an Ola driver, with the disturbing footage quickly going viral online. The video shows Bibhash Chakravorthy, a journalist, lifting and throwing driver Kaimuddin Moinuddhin Quereshi to the ground. Quereshi suffered serious brain injuries and was discharged from the ICU at JJ Hospital on Thursday. The police have issued notices to the involved parties under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which has replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The FIR reveals that the altercation began when Chakravorthy’s Audi Q3 brushed against Quereshi’s taxi in Asalpha, Ghatkopar (W). An argument followed, during which Chakravorthy's mother allegedly took the Ola taxi's navigation device, and the family drove away. Quereshi pursued them to The Address housing complex. After a minor collision between the taxi and the Audi inside the compound, Chakravorthy exited his vehicle and attacked Quereshi, with his wife and mother also joining in, yelling and abusing.

The dramatic video shows Chakravorthy lifting Quereshi and throwing him down, surprising the complex’s security guards. This incident took place around midnight on August 19, 2024. Quereshi was initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital by security personnel but was later moved to JJ Hospital due to the severity of his head injuries. An FIR was filed on Wednesday after Quereshi regained consciousness. Senior Police Inspector Santosh Ghatekar of Parksite Police Station stated that Chakravorthy has been called to the police station on Friday for interrogation and to provide his statement. Following this, Antara Ghosh, the second accused, will also be summoned to give her statement, which will be included in the chargesheet prepared by the police.