Mumbai Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Fare Hike: MMRTA Approves Rs 3 Increase for Autos and Taxis in Metropolitan Region

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) on Thursday, January 23, cleared the proposal for fare hike demanded by Unions for auto rickshaws and black-yellow taxis in the Mumbai metropolitan region and setting up new taxi stands outside Metro 3 and railway stations.

The final proposal for the hike and revised fare charts is yet to be announced and will be announced in the coming days. A notification will be issued to all unions, said sources in MMRTA, reported TOI.

Also Read | Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Fares May Increase by Rs 3 in Mumbai as Union Demands Hike; AC Bus Fares Likely to Drop.

Earlier, the transport department had proposed a Rs fare hike for both autos and taxis, which could take the minimum auto fare from Rs 23 to Rs 26 and the minimum taxi fare from Rs 28 to Rs 31. The MMRTA also discussed the proposal of reducing AC bus fares in the Thane region by 35 to 50%.