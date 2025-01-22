Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Fares May Increase by Rs 3 in Mumbai as Union Demands Hike; AC Bus Fares Likely to Drop

The auto-rickshaw union and state transport department proposed an increase of Rs 3 on the current base fare of auto rickshaws and black-yellow taxis in Mumbai. If the proposal is approved, then the revised minimum fare for rickshaws will be increased to Rs 26 from 23 and for taxis to Rs 31 from Rs 28.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) additional chief secretary Sanjay Sethi will take the final call on fare hike this week, sources told The Times of India. The last fare hike for autos and taxis took place in October 2022.

The transport department also demanded seven auto stands outside five Metro 3 (Mumbai Aqua Metro) stations and increased ridership in the first phase of the underground Metro from Aarey Milk Colony to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Thane residents also get some relief from AC bus travellers as fares for the buses may be reduced by 35% to 50% compared to the current base fare proposed to be cut to Rs 10 from Rs 20 for a 2-kilometer distance. This fare is reduced in competition from Mumbai BEST and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMC), whose minimum AC bus fares are Rs 6 and Rs 10, respectively.

MMRTA will also introduce over 30 regulars, as well as shared auto-taxi stands on bustling routes in the eastern and western suburbs of Thane, Kalyan, and Vasai.