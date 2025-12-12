Mumbai Balcony Collapse: One Killed, Two Injured After Portion of Balcony Collapses in Masjid Bunder

One was killed, two others were injured after a portion of the balcony collapsed in Mumbai's Masjid Bunder East on Thursday night, December 11. The incident took place near Kotak Bhavan building at Narsee Natha Street in South Mumbai.

Mumbai Fire Bridge (MFB) received a call received information at around 8.57 pm on Thursday. A portion of the second-floor balcony suddenly gave way. Injured people were rushed to the JJ Hospital, where doctors declared one dead, while the two others are receiving treatment.

#WATCH | Mumbai: One person died, and two others were injured when a portion of a balcony collapsed in the Masjid Bunder West area last night. The injured were admitted to JJ Hospital. pic.twitter.com/J2ic4LLlu2 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025

The deceased, identified as 28-year-old Mukesh Dendore and also the owner of the tea stall, was declared dead. Two customers who were present at the stall at the time of the incident are currently undergoing treatment.