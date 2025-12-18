Mumbai: Bandra Court Receives Bomb Threat Email, Police and Bomb Squad Conduct Search

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 18, 2025 12:07 IST

ir="ltr">The Bandra Court in Mumbai received a bomb threat email, reported IANS. The threat has triggered an immediate response from the Mumbai Police, and security has been deployed at the court. Mumbai Police and Bomb Squad are present at the spot. As soon as the officials were alerted, the police and bomb squad rushed to the court and carried out a thorough search. However, they have not found anything suspicious during the inspection of the court. Mumbai police has launched a probe and is tracing the source of the threatening email, will look for the identity of the sender, and will investigate the sender's motive behind it.

(This is a developing story)