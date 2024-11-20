Mumbai: Bandra Police Uncovers SHOCKING Details in Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat and Extortion Case

In a sensational development in the case of threatening Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with death and demanding ₹50 lakh as extortion, Bandra Police has uncovered shocking details. Investigations have revealed that the accused, identified as lawyer Faizan Khan from Raipur, had gathered information about Shah Rukh’s security personnel and his son, Aryan Khan, before making the threat.

According to police sources, Faizan conducted extensive online searches to collect details about Shah Rukh’s security arrangements and Aryan Khan. These revelations emerged during the forensic examination of the accused's second mobile phone. A Bandra Police officer stated, “We retrieved a long search history from the accused’s mobile, detailing his inquiries about Shah Rukh’s security and Aryan Khan. However, he has failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for gathering this information.”

The investigation further revealed that Faizan had obtained the landline number of Bandra Police Station via Just dial and used it to make the threatening call.

Pre-planned Extortion Attempt

The mobile phone used to make the threat call was purchased just a week earlier, on October 30. Faizan reportedly used his old SIM card in the new phone. Interestingly, he filed a complaint about the phone being stolen on November 2 but did not deactivate the SIM card.

Police suspect foul play, as Faizan did not attempt to trace the phone by calling the number, nor did he report any significant effort to recover it. This raised suspicions that he himself might have hidden the device.

Call records show that the accused made several calls from the device before filing the theft complaint:

October 31: Calls lasting 107 seconds at 11:27 PM, 125 seconds at 11:30 PM, and 38 seconds at 11:53 PM.

November 1: Calls lasting 379 seconds at 2:24 PM, 69 seconds at 2:57 PM, 395 seconds at 3:00 PM, and 157 seconds at 9:22 PM.

The accused has refused to disclose the identity of the individuals he spoke to during these calls. Police believe the phone was part of a meticulously planned extortion attempt, executed in stages.

Threat Call Timeline

On November 7, Faizan allegedly called the Bandra Police Station landline and issued death threats to Shah Rukh Khan while demanding ₹50 lakh.

Police are continuing their investigation to uncover Faizan’s motives and locate the missing mobile phone. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s security has been heightened following the incident.