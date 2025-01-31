Mumbai: Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde’s Father Arrested for Helping Her Obtain Fake Documents

Mumbai, Maharashtra January 31, 2025): Mumbai police have arrested Arvind Barde, the father of adult film actress Riya Barde, also known as Banna Sheikh. Arvind, who is Riya's stepfather, is accused of helping her create fake documents, including an Indian passport.

Riya, a Bangladeshi porn star, was arrested last year for allegedly obtaining a passport using forged documents. Investigations revealed that she used Arvind's documents to secure an Indian passport, falsely stating she was born in Amravati, India.

Riya's true identity is Banna Sheikh, and she originally hails from Bangladesh. She entered India illegally with her mother and brother, and her mother later married Arvind Barde. The family is accused of forging documents to prove their Indian citizenship.

In addition to Arvind, police have named Riya's mother, Anjali Barde (also known as Ruby Sheikh), her brother Ravindra (Riyaz Sheikh), and her sister Ritu (Moni Sheikh) as accused in the case.

Riya had been working in the adult film industry under the name Aarohi and had been associated with several production houses. She was arrested previously on charges of prostitution and was found to possess fake documents. Police say Riya was deceiving authorities until one of her friends filed a complaint, leading to her arrest.