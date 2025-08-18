Mumbai: Bangladeshi Undertrial Who Escaped From JJ Hospital Nabbed After Three-Day Hunt

In a swift operation, Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman undertrial who had escaped from Sir JJ Hospital while being taken for medical treatment.

The accused, identified as Rubina Irshad Shaikh, was lodged at Byculla Women’s Jail after being arrested by Navi Mumbai Police earlier this month for allegedly residing illegally in India. She was facing charges under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita including 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), along with provisions of the Passport Act (3A, 6A) and the Foreigners Act (14A).

On August 14, Shaikh was brought to Sir JJ Hospital around 11 a.m. for medical treatment as she was reportedly unwell and pregnant. While at the hospital, she allegedly shoved a woman constable escorting her and managed to flee, taking advantage of the crowd. A case was promptly registered at the Sir JJ Marg Police Station under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the escape, on the orders of Senior Police Inspector Rahees Shaikh of JJ Marg Police Station, a dedicated team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Prashant Nerkar launched a massive search operation. For three consecutive days, the team examined CCTV footage, visited her last known address and workplace, and worked on technical surveillance. Investigators found that she had shifted her base and was secretly working at a different location.

Acting on intelligence gathered from confidential sources, the police laid a trap on August 18 at Navghar Ali Road, Talwali, Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The accused was successfully apprehended and brought back to the police station. Officials said the arrest was carried out in strict adherence to Supreme Court guidelines.

Police are now probing whether Shaikh received external help in planning her escape from JJ Hospital. The incident has also raised questions about security arrangements for undertrials brought to government hospitals for treatment.