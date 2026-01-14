Mumbai: Bangladeshi Women Deported from India Found Near Gateway of India, Detained

Two Bangladeshi women who were deported from India by the police in August 2025 were seen near the Gateway of India in the Colaba area of Mumbai, according to the news agency IANS. They were detained by the Cuffe Parade Police. The police stated that they were deported via West Bengal border, the women re-entered the country through the jungle route of Ghojadanga, an illegal border crossing in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The two women have been identified as Juleka Jamal Shaikh and Bilkis Begam Siramiya Akthar. Juleka was last detained by Agripada police in August 2025, and they had with the help of immigration authorities, deported them to Bangladesh. Akthar was arrested by the Crime Branch Unit 5 team and deported.

#BREAKING Mumbai: A 38-year-old Bangladeshi woman, deported from India in August 2025, was found near the Gateway of India after illegally re-entering the country. Colaba Police have detained her and registered a fresh case under the Foreigners Act: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/mimzvljU8D — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2026

According to the police, both women have now been in prison in Byculla. “If we catch such people for the first time we deport them to Bangladesh from the West Bengal border, but a lot of them return back,” a police officer told Hindustan Times.

The police also found some copies of their Bangladeshi identity cards on their phones. They were booked under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, and the Foreigners Order, 1948.