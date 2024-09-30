Mumbai Bank Manager Jumps From Atal Setu; Wife Reveals Husband's Final Message

In a tragic incident, a man identified as Sushant Chakraborty, a deputy manager at a nationalized bank, jumped off the Atal Setu bridge on Monday. His wife informed the police that he was under immense stress related to his work. Chakraborty had messaged her shortly after leaving home, stating that he had reached his office.

According to Sewree Police, around 9:57 AM, the control room received a call about a man who arrived at the southbound section of Atal Setu, parked his car, and jumped into the sea. Acting quickly, the police reached the spot, traced the vehicle’s owner through its registration number, and tried to contact him. However, his phone was switched off. The police then visited his residence and informed his family about the incident.

Chakraborty's wife told the police that he left home at 8:30 AM and messaged her at around 9:15 AM, saying he had reached his office. She replied that she was heading to attend their daughter’s school meeting, but received no further response from him.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the police discovered that Chakraborty was driving from Nhava Sheva towards Mumbai. He parked his car on the bridge and then jumped into the sea. Senior Inspector Rakesh Khot, along with a team, arrived at the scene and began a search operation with the help of the Mumbai Police boat, the fire brigade, and the Atal Setu rescue team.

Chakraborty's wife further revealed that they had gone for a weekend trip to Lonavala just two days prior, and he had been stressed about work for some time.

The police also reported that Chakraborty moved to Mumbai four years ago and was living in a rented flat in Parel Village with his wife, their 7-year-old daughter, and his mother-in-law. His identity was confirmed by showing his wife the CCTV footage of the incident. No suicide note was found in his car.

The investigation revealed that Chakraborty drove from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai via the Atal Setu, crossed the toll plaza, took a U-turn, and returned towards Mumbai. He paid the toll fee in both directions before jumping from the bridge. CCTV footage showed road work being carried out on the bridge, which might have caused him to take a U-turn.

This tragic incident has left the family and community in shock, highlighting the rising issue of workplace.