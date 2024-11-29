Mumbai Based Diamond Broker Cheats Trader of ₹51 Lakh; BKC Police Launch Manhunt

The BKC Police have registered a case against diamond broker Rakesh Vohra for allegedly misappropriating diamonds worth ₹51 lakh obtained on credit. Following the filing of the case, Vohra transferred ₹9 lakh to the complainant’s account but later absconded with the remaining amount, as revealed during the investigation. A special operation has now been launched to arrest him.

The complainant, Sanyam Shah, is a diamond trader residing in the Malabar Hill area of Mumbai. He owns Dhaneera Diamond, a company with its main office located in the Bharat Diamond Bourse at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Shah has known Vohra, a diamond broker from Kandevadi, for the past six years. Vohra previously worked with Shah’s father, which is how their acquaintance began. Trusting his reputation for honest dealings, Shah had conducted multiple transactions with him in the past.

On August 29, Vohra called Shah, informing him that some diamond merchants required natural cut and polished diamonds. Responding to the request, Shah sent 175 carats of diamonds worth ₹60.77 lakh to Opera House through one of his employees. Vohra assured Shah that the diamonds or the payment for their sale would be returned within a few days.

However, even after two months, neither the diamonds nor the payment was received. When Shah tried contacting Vohra, he found his phone switched off, and there was no response. Realizing the misappropriation, Shah filed a complaint at the BKC police station.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case of fraud and misappropriation against Vohra. Subsequently, Vohra transferred ₹9 lakh to Shah's account but absconded with the remaining ₹51.77 lakh. To apprehend the absconding broker, the police have initiated a special operation.

Additionally, authorities are investigating whether Vohra has engaged in similar fraudulent activities with other diamond traders by obtaining diamonds on credit under false pretenses.