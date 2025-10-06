Mumbai-Based Model and Family Accused of Extorting Over Rs 2 Crore from Senior Lawyer

A senior lawyer and business representative from Mumbai has filed a police complaint accusing a city-based model and her family of blackmail and extortion amounting to over ₹2 crore. According to the complaint, the woman allegedly threatened to implicate him in false cases of sexual assault and molestation to extort money.

As per the complaint, the lawyer met the model through mutual acquaintances at her residence in May 2024. They later began communicating on social media and exchanged phone numbers. In June 2024, while the complainant was in Geneva, the woman reportedly called him in distress, claiming that a relative was seriously ill and she urgently needed ₹50 lakh. Out of compassion, he transferred ₹2.5 lakh to her bank account.

In the following months, the model allegedly sought more money on various pretexts. In July 2024, she demanded ₹2.5 lakh for a modelling assignment, which was paid in person. The complaint further states that despite knowing he was married, the woman pressured him into a physical relationship at his residence. Subsequently, she allegedly continued demanding money, including ₹10 lakh for another shoot, ₹3 lakh at Mumbai airport for a trip to Chandigarh, and ₹20 lakh during a trip to Bali. On July 31, 2024, the woman and her sister reportedly stayed at his home and took ₹10 lakh upon leaving.

The complainant has alleged that when he realised he was being deceived for money and tried to distance himself, the woman began blackmailing him. She allegedly showed him objectionable photos using a software application and threatened to file false cases of rape and molestation unless he paid her. Fearing public humiliation, he claims to have paid ₹1.5 crore in cash in instalments, along with an additional ₹50 lakh through digital payments made from his and his friends’ accounts.

When the payments stopped, the woman’s parents, sister, and an associate allegedly began threatening the complainant and his wife over the phone, warning them of false legal cases.

Following these developments, the complainant approached the police and lodged a detailed report. He alleged that the model trapped him under the guise of a relationship, later extorted money through threats of leaking compromising photos and filing false cases.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the model, her family members, and an associate under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to extortion, criminal intimidation, and cheating. The investigation is currently underway.