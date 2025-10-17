Mumbai: Basketball Coach Arrested for Assaulting Minor Girl and Threatening to Share Obscene Videos

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 33-year-old basketball coach, Arafad Abdul Ghaffar Memon, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor student and threatening to leak her obscene photos and videos.

According to police sources, Memon had developed a close relationship with the student and, despite knowing she was a minor, took her to his friend’s house in Nagpada, where he allegedly committed the assault.

Investigators said that the accused later recorded objectionable visuals of the victim and used them to blackmail her. Following the minor’s complaint, the Nagpada Police arrested Memon, a resident of Thane, and booked him under sections of the BNS and POCSO Act for rape, criminal intimidation, and blackmail.

The matter has sparked outrage among parents and demands for a thorough background check of private sports coaches. Police said further investigation is in progress.