Mumbai BEST Accident: 9-Metre Buses to Operate in Congested Areas Post-Kurla Tragedy

Following the tragic bus accident in Kurla, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has decided to deploy buses up to 9 metres long near heavily congested railway stations. The move aims to enhance manoeuvrability and passenger safety in these high-traffic areas.

A special committee has been formed to assess specific locations and suggest improvements for seamless integration of BEST buses with other modes of transport. Key stations like Borivali (W), Andheri (W), Bandra (E), Kurla (W), and Mulund (W) have been identified as congestion hotspots plagued by disorganised auto-rickshaw parking, further complicating bus operations.

Frequent disputes over limited road space between bus drivers and auto-rickshaw operators have been reported, with shared autos often blocking roads, causing delays, and endangering pedestrians.

The recent Kurla accident involved a 12-metre-long e-bus driven by Sanjay More, which collided with 22 vehicles, resulting in seven deaths and 42 injuries. CCTV footage from the incident revealed narrow roads cluttered with parked rickshaws, street vendors, and vehicles obstructing bus stands.

Thampy Kurien, an auto-rickshaw union leader, proposed creating designated lanes for shared autos with clear fare and destination boards, while also calling for segregated spaces for BEST buses to ease traffic flow outside railway stations