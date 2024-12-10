Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: CCTV Footage To Be Key Evidence Of the Case

In the Kurla BEST bus accident case, the police have seized the DVR from the CCTV cameras installed in the bus. The footage will be used to identify passengers who were present during the incident, and their statements will be recorded as witnesses, a senior police officer stated. These passengers, being eyewitnesses to the horrific accident, can provide crucial testimony that may help in securing a conviction against the accused.

Following the fatal accident that occurred on Monday night in Kurla West, the Kurla police have already begun recording statements from eyewitnesses. As part of the investigation, the DVR from the bus's CCTV cameras has been taken into custody. Police plan to identify and record statements from all passengers onboard the ill-fated bus during the accident.

According to the police, the CCTV footage could offer valuable insights into the events leading up to the crash, including potential errors made by the driver. "The bus's CCTV cameras could serve as a strong piece of evidence for us. They will help reveal the situation inside the bus during the incident and clarify if there were any lapses on the driver’s part," an official added.

The police emphasized that both the CCTV footage and the statements of eyewitnesses are critical in building a strong case and ensuring justice for the victims.