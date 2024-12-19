Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to 9 as Another Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 19, 2024): The death toll in the horrific BEST bus accident in the Kurla area rose to nine on Thursday after another person succumbed to injuries. The deceased has been identified as Mehtaab Shaikh, 22.

According to media reports, he suffered critical head injuries and blood clotting, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Initially he treated at Bhabha Hospital, Shaikh was later moved to Sion Hospital by his family after expressing dissatisfaction with the care at Bhabha.

Earlier, one more injured person, who was admitted to Sion Hospital, passed away on Monday, December 16.

Read Also | What Caused Mumbai BEST Bus to Veer Into Several Vehicles and Pedestrians in Kurla?

The crash occurred on Monday night when a BEST bus on route 332 lost control near Kurla railway station. The bus hit pedestrians, crashed into 30 to 40 vehicles, and finally slammed into a residential society's wall. Surveillance footage captured the devastating incident.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver seemed intoxicated and struggled to control the large vehicle. Police stated that the bus traveled only about 100 meters before hitting vehicles, including two-wheelers on the wrong side and two autorickshaws, one of which was completely crushed. The accident resulted in seven deaths and injuries.

BEST has set up a five-member committee to investigate the Kurla accident. In a statement issued last week, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will investigate the accident. Driver Sanjay More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving.