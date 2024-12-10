What Caused Mumbai BEST Bus to Veer Into Several Vehicles and Pedestrians in Kurla?

At least six people, including four women, were killed, and more than 30 others were injured after the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus number 332 rammed into pedestrians and vehicles on Monday night, December 9.

The accident took place in the crowded Kurla West market area at around 9.30 pm on Monday, when an air-conditioned BEST bus travelling to Andheri lost control near busy Lal Bahadur Shastri Road.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande, who was present at the site of the accident, told news agency ANI that the bus lost control after its break failed. He said the driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the break in a panic situation.

#WATCH | Dilip Lande, Shiv Sena MLA says, " A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost the control of the bus. Driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't… https://t.co/aYuqFfk6Kspic.twitter.com/wLu8iqXsJX — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

"A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost the control of the bus. Driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't control the bus and rammed into 30-35 people. 3 people died, 4 people are in serious condition," added Lande.

The bus driver, identified as Sanjay More, lost control of the BEST bus after the break failed. Meanwhile, according to the Free Press Journal report, after the bus hurtled into vehicles and pedestrians, the bus driver was seen laughing and enjoying his death drive. However, LokmatTimes.com is unaware of his situation and claims.

CCTV videos of the accident surfaced on social media, showing people screaming and running to escape the narrow and congested lane. According to the Mumbai Police, the bus was travelling from Kural Bus Depot to Sakinaka in Andheri East. The fatal accident took place near the Anjuman-e-Islam School on S. G. Barve Marg in Kurla West.