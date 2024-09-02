Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: One Woman Succumbs to Her Injuries, 8 Injured After Bus Rams Into Pedestrians in Lalbaug

One woman succumbed to her injuries after the BEST bus, which was travelling to Rani Laxmibai Chawk, hit nine walkers, including two women, in the Lalbaug area of South Mumbai on Sunday evening, September 1. All 9 pedestrians were admitted to KEM Hospital for treatment, out of 2 women who were seriously injured were admitted to the ICU.

According to the Kalachowki police, the bus was heading to Rani Laxmibai Chawk from Bhatiya Baug. When the bus arrived at the location, a drunk passenger identified as Datta Shinde (45) pulled the bus driver from the steering wheel, due to which the driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit the nine pedestrians.

The pedestrians were injured and taken to KEM Hospital for treatment through police. Of the two women Shreya and Nupur Maniyar were serious and admitted to the ICU, one Nupur Maniyar (27) died during her treatment.