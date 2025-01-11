Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: Two Injured As Unattended Bus Crashes Into Tea Stall in Vikhroli

Two pedestrians were injured when an unattended Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus with its engine running suddenly moved forward and crashed into a tea stall near the Kannamwar Nagar bus depot in Vikhroli East on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the bus driver had gone to the control room without applying the parking brake. The bus started moving on its own and hit the tea stall, injuring two people. Both victims, workers at the stall, were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Read Also | Mumbai Mega Block on January 12, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details Here

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the accident. The incident took place on a holiday when fewer people were around, preventing a major tragedy. The area usually sees heavy foot traffic due to nearby colleges.

This accident follows the tragic incident in Kurla where a BEST electric bus killed nine pedestrians. Since then, several cases have emerged of drivers operating buses under the influence of alcohol. Now, due to the negligence of another BEST driver, two civilians have been injured. However, a major accident was averted due to the lack of heavy traffic in the area.