Mumbai BEST Bus Employees Bouns: Pending Rs 29,000 Diwali Bonus Credited to Accounts of 27,000 Workers

The long-awaited bonus for 27,000 BEST employees has been credited to their accounts today. Each employee received a Diwali bonus of Rs 29,000 after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allocated ₹80 crore for the purpose. The announcement was made at a major depot in Mumbai.

This year's bonus of Rs 29,000 marks an increase compared to last year's Rs 20,000. According to reports, the bonus was delayed due to the enforcement of the election code of conduct, which had come into effect on October 15. While BMC employees received their bonus before the code of conduct was implemented, over 25,000 BEST employees had to wait until now.

Despite receiving the bonus, some BEST employees staged a protest at Magathane Agar in Borivali over the delay. The protests disrupted bus services in the northern part of the western suburbs, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Shashank Rao, leader of the BEST Workers Union, stated that although employees are relieved to have received the bonus, the delay caused unnecessary hardships. "If BEST had distributed the amount in advance, the drivers' agitation and subsequent bus shortages could have been avoided. Passengers have been facing significant inconvenience over the past few weeks due to delayed bus services," Rao remarked.

The delays were reportedly compounded by contractors failing to deliver buses on time, further affecting commuters in Mumbai's suburbs.