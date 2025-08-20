Mumbai BEST Credit Society Election Results 2025: Shashank Rao’s Panel Sweeps 14 Seats; Check Winners List

The BEST Employees’ Cooperative Credit Society Ltd board election has delivered an unexpected result on Wednesday, August 20. Shashank Rao's panel won 14 seats, while the Mahayuti-backed panel Lad and Darekar secured seven seats. The panel fielded by the much-talked-about Thackeray brothers’ alliance suffered a comprehensive defeat, failing to win even a single seat.

The election was held on August 18, 2025, with counting continuing late into the night on Tuesday due to heavy rain. Despite the downpour, workers turned out in large numbers, with an 83% voter turnout. For both the Thackeray brothers and the Mahayuti, this election was the litmus test for the upcoming civic body polls in Maharashtra. However, both rivals failed, with Mahayuti scoring low and Sena UBT and MNS alliance failing to win a single seat.

Political sources told The Times of India that this was a precursor to the BMC polls where the ruling party alliance is likely to face similar opposition from Sena (UBT) and MNS.

Rao’s BEST Workers’ Union has now come to power in the credit society. The contest was widely seen as a showdown between the Thackeray brothers and MLA Prasad Lad. Both camps had claimed victory on social media, but Shashank Rao’s panel triumphed decisively, securing 14 seats against Prasad Lad’s 7.

Winning Candidates from Shashank Rao’s Panel (14 seats)

Ambekar Milind Shamrao Ambre Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav Prakash Pratap Jadhav Shivaji Vitthalrao Ammundkar Shashikant Shantaram Kharmate Shivaji Vishwanath Bhise Ujjwal Madhukar Dhende Madhusudan Vitthal Kore Nitin Gajanan Kirat Sandeep Ashok

Women’s Reserved

11. Dongre Bhagyashree Ratan

Scheduled Castes/Tribes

Dhongde Prabhakar Khandu

Nomadic Tribes

Changan Kiran Raosaheb

Other Backward Classes

Shinde Dattatray Baburao

Winning Candidates from Prasad Lad’s Panel (7 seats)

Ramchandra Bagwe Santosh Bendre Santosh Chatur Rajendra Gore Vijay Kumar Kanade Rohit Keni

Women’s Reserved

Rohini Bait

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Election Results 2025: Thackeray Brothers Fail First Test; Mahayuti Bags 7, Shashank Rao Panel Wins 14 Seats.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Suhas Samant was surprised seeing the Mumbai BEST result. He said over 12,000 employees are supporting his party and still he lost the polls. He alleged cash for votes in BEST polls as he predicted different trend.

The opposition panel, led by legislators Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar, denied Samant's allegations. They stated that the BEST employees "voted for a change" because they had been aware of corruption in the cooperative society for many years.