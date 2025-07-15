Mumbai: BEST Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire Near Azad Maidan, No Casualties Reported

Tragic incident took place in Mumbai fort's Azad Maidan area where a double decker BEST bus was engulfed with fire near Chhatrapati ShivajI Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. Following the incident Mumbai traffic has issued advisory for officegoers. However their is no information about if their are any injuries.

As per the PTI electric BEST double-decker suddenly caught fire on Tuesday morning near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus south Mumbai during rush hours. As of now Officials verified that no injuries occurred in this event.

A route 138 city bus caught fire at a bus stop near the terminal around 9:15 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

बेस्ट बसच्या आग लागल्यामुळे डीएन रोडवर सिद्धार्थ कॉलेजसमोर (आझाद मैदान) येथे दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At D N Road Opp Siddharth College (Azad Maidan) South Bound Due To Best Bus Fire.

The official X handle of Mumbai Traffic Police has informed that there is a slow motion of traffic at D N Road opposite to Siddharth College near Azad Maidan moving Southward.