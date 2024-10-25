Mumbai: BEST Minibuses Off the Roads for 20 Days, Service Disruptions Impact Passengers

A few years ago, the BEST administration introduced air-conditioned midi-mini buses to its fleet to avoid stranding passengers on Mumbai's narrow roads. However, these mini buses have been out of service for several days. Citing financial constraints, the contractor, Hansa, has indicated its inability to supply the minibuses. As these buses have been off the roads for almost 20 days, passengers in the western suburbs are suffering significantly.

BEST had a fleet of 280 air-conditioned minibuses on lease, which were operated in the western suburbs, including regions like Marol, Dindoshi, and Oshiwara. However, the contractor stopped supplying these buses on October 12, stating financial issues. Consequently, 9% of the buses in the western suburbs have been withdrawn from service due to the contractor's decision, forcing passengers to endure long wait times for public transport.

Currently, BEST operates a total of 3,196 buses, which includes air-conditioned double-decker, single-decker, and non-AC single-decker buses, as well as 28-seater midi buses. Among these, some buses are also run on lease. The mini bus service had been receiving positive feedback from passengers prior to its closure.

In response to the contractor's withdrawal, BEST has initiated the process of canceling the contractor's contract, as discussed in a meeting of BEST officials on Wednesday. However, the BEST trade unions have raised concerns about what actions will be taken against the contractor, who is causing significant inconvenience to passengers by halting the supply of minibuses.

Also Read: Baba Siddique Murder Case: Police Custody of Nine Accused Extended Till October 26

What alternative arrangements are being considered for passengers?

Due to the suspension of mini bus services in the suburbs, passengers are facing considerable difficulties. There are growing questions about what alternative arrangements BEST plans to implement to alleviate this situation. Furthermore, the number of buses in BEST’s fleet is projected to decrease from 1,047 to 500 by the end of December 2024 due to the end of their operational lifespan. In light of this, the BEST Kamgar Sena has urged the municipality to provide the necessary funds to maintain a bus fleet of at least 3,337 vehicles.