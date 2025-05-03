Mumbai: Bike-Borne Duo Snatch iPhone from Woman Shooting Reel with Sister on Vikhroli Road

Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched an expensive iPhone from a young woman while she was recording a reel video of her sister in Vikhroli East. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on May 1 near Narayan Bodhe Bridge.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman, a resident of Vikhroli East, had gone to the service road near the bridge along with her younger sister to shoot a reel. The duo had walked to the location from Paresh Parker Market in Tagore Nagar. The complainant had handed over her Apple iPhone 13 to her younger sister to record the video.

While the video was being recorded, a youth, aged between 20 and 23 years, approached them and suddenly snatched the phone from the girl’s hand without uttering a word. He then fled on a black motorcycle which was being ridden by his accomplice. The two accused fled in the direction of Mumbai via the northbound service road near Pravin Bogda.

Following the incident, the victim informed her father and approached the Vikhroli Police Station, where a formal complaint was lodged. As per the FIR, the stolen phone was an Apple iPhone 13, estimated to be worth Rs 20,000.

The complainant has also provided descriptions of the suspects. The person who snatched the phone was of dusky complexion and was wearing a white shirt with horizontal stripes and blue jeans. The rider, aged between 20 and 25, was around 5 feet 7 inches tall and was dressed in black clothing.

The victim has told the police that she can identify both the accused if she sees them again. Vikhroli Police have registered a case against unknown persons and are currently examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the culprits.