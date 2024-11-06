Mumbai: Bishnoi Gang Threatens Fashion Designer, Demands Rs 55 Lakh

Following the murder of former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, the Bishnoi gang's fear has escalated, leading to an increase in threats under the gang's name. In a recent incident, a fashion designer from Mazgaon Dock area received a call allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, demanding a ransom of Rs 55 lakh. A case has been registered at the Sewree Police Station regarding this matter.

The complainant, a fashion designer by profession, lives in the Mazgaon Dock area. A few days ago, while at home, the complainant received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 55 lakh in connection with a debt owed by another individual. The caller warned the complainant, giving them a seven-day deadline to arrange the money. The caller said, "Do not go against us. You have a family to care for. Are you not concerned about your life?" He urged the complainant to settle the matter quickly. Initially, the complainant ignored the threat, but due to recent developments, an acquaintance advised filing a police complaint. Consequently, a case was lodged at Sewree Police Station on Tuesday under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code.

Threats in the name of the Bishnoi gang have been on the rise. Earlier, on Monday, actor Salman Khan also received a threat from someone claiming to represent the Bishnoi gang. This threat was reported to the traffic police control room, referencing the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore. Worli Police are investigating this case, as the traffic police have reportedly received five similar threats over the past week. In three of these incidents, actor Salman Khan was specifically targeted. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also reportedly received a threat.

The investigation has revealed that the threatening message to Salman Khan was sent from Bengaluru, Karnataka. Based on this information, Worli Police contacted local authorities in Bengaluru, who detained a suspect named Vikram, a welder, for questioning to determine his involvement in the case.