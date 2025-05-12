Mumbai: BJP Leader Navneet Ravi Rana Receives Death Threat from Pakistan

BJP leader and former MP Navneet Ravi Rana has received death threats over phone calls allegedly originating from Pakistan. The caller reportedly warned her with chilling words, saying, “We have all your details. Hindu Sherni, your days are numbered. You will be eliminated—neither your vermilion nor the one applying it will survive.” The threats were made from multiple Pakistani numbers.

Following the threats, Navneet Rana lodged a complaint with Khar Police Station in Mumbai. This is not the first time she has received such threats—she has earlier received threatening messages linked to Pakistan. Police have begun investigating the matter. The threats surfaced after Navneet Rana's controversial remarks following Operation Sindoor, where she had declared, “We entered your home and struck. Your grave has been dug. Modi, your father, sits on the country’s throne. What do you say, little Pakistan? How long will the goat’s mother be safe?” She had also posted on social media platform X, stating, “Sindoor will be avenged with sindoor. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

Navneet Rana was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 as an independent candidate from the Amravati seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes. In the 2024 general elections, she contested on a BJP ticket from the same constituency but lost to Congress candidate Balwant Baswant Wankhade.