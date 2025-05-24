Mumbai: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Gets Death Threat, One Arrested

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha, has allegedly received a death threat through his driver, following a confrontation late Friday night in Mulund West. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, police confirmed on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Satyawan Garud (43), a resident of Mulund West, who reportedly has a criminal history. According to Senior Police Inspector Ajay Joshi, Garud was under the influence of alcohol when he issued the threat.

As per the complaint filed, Kotecha’s driver, Muthyu Tewar, was stopped by Garud while returning home after parking the MLA's vehicle near his office. Garud allegedly confronted him and said, “You are the MLA's driver, right? Tell your MLA to stay within limits, or I won’t spare him. You don’t know who I am.”

Garud allegedly snatched Tewar's phone and further threatened, “When I call you, tell me where your MLA is and where he is going. If you don’t, I’ll finish you and your MLA too. My name is Satyawan Garud, and your MLA’s people know me. Remember what I said.” He then returned the phone and slapped Tewar before leaving the spot.

Tewar informed Kotecha’s office colleagues about the incident the next day, following which a complaint was filed at the Mulund Police Station. Police have arrested Garud and stated that he will be produced before the holiday court on Sunday.

Police are continuing further investigations into the matter.